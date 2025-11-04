Laura Wolvaardt replaces Smriti Mandhana as No 1 ODI batter in latest ICC Rankings: Check full list

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
CRICKET
After the conclusion of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, check out the latest ODI batting rankings.
Laura Wolvaardt, skipper of the South Africa women's cricket team, has replaced Smriti Mandhana to propel the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. In the recently concluded ICC CWC 2025, Wolvaardt emerged as the highest run-scorer in the tournament, which includes crucial centuries in the semi-final and final games. She scored 571 runs in the CWC, which is the most in a single edition of the tournament, and this performance helped her jump two spots and secure the top position.
Earlier, Mandhana held the position for the entirety of the World Cup, and she also made it to the World Cup Team of the Tournament. ICC CWC Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma scored 82 runs in the semi-final and finals of the tournament and secured 4th spot in the All-Rounder Rankings, overtaking Sutherland.
Jemimah Rodrigues's match-winning hundred against Australia in the semi-final earned her a spot in the top 10 of the list.
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 814
Smriti Mandhana (India) - 811
Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 738
Nat Sciver Brunt (England) - 714
Beth Mooney (Australia) - 700
Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 688
Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 669
Elyse Perry (Australia) - 669
Hayley Matthews (West Indies) - 663
Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - 658