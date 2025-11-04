Laura Wolvaardt replaces Smriti Mandhana as No 1 ODI batter in latest ICC Rankings: Check full list

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here

Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here

This actress's brother served in Indian Army, is detained in UAE since an year, Delhi HC has now issued notice to Centre for...

Bihar Election 2025: Campaign ends for phase 1 covering 121 constituencies, all eyes are set on THESE seats

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz Gill's fans, says 'Jaa apni behen ke...'

Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Laura Wolvaardt replaces Smriti Mandhana as No 1 ODI batter in latest ICC Rankings: Check full list

After the conclusion of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, check out the latest ODI batting rankings.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 06:25 PM IST

Laura Wolvaardt replaces Smriti Mandhana as No 1 ODI batter in latest ICC Rankings: Check full list
Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain of Indian women's cricket team
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Laura Wolvaardt, skipper of the South Africa women's cricket team, has replaced Smriti Mandhana to propel the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. In the recently concluded ICC CWC 2025, Wolvaardt emerged as the highest run-scorer in the tournament, which includes crucial centuries in the semi-final and final games. She scored 571 runs in the CWC, which is the most in a single edition of the tournament, and this performance helped her jump two spots and secure the top position.

 

Earlier, Mandhana held the position for the entirety of the World Cup, and she also made it to the World Cup Team of the Tournament. ICC CWC Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma scored 82 runs in the semi-final and finals of the tournament and secured 4th spot in the All-Rounder Rankings, overtaking Sutherland.

 

Jemimah Rodrigues's match-winning hundred against Australia in the semi-final earned her a spot in the top 10 of the list.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings with ratings

 

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 814

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 811

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 738

Nat Sciver Brunt (England) - 714

Beth Mooney (Australia) - 700

Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 688

Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 669

Elyse Perry (Australia) - 669

Hayley Matthews (West Indies) - 663

Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - 658

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE