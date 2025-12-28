Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Laura Harris scripted history with a breathtaking knock as the former Delhi Capitals Women star equalled a long-standing world record in women’s T20 cricket. Her explosive innings left fans stunned and firmly placed her among the elite power-hitters of the game.

Australian cricketer Laura Harris delivered an astonishing performance in the Women's Super Smash 2025-26, achieving the joint-fastest half-century in women's T20 history during Otago's match against Canterbury on Sunday, December 28, at Molyneux Park in Alexandra. When Otago found themselves in a tough spot at 46 for 2 in the sixth over of a challenging run chase of 146, Harris, who had previously played for the Delhi Capitals in the first two seasons of the Women's Premier League (WPL), stepped up to the plate. She immediately launched a fierce attack on the Canterbury bowlers.

Harris reached her fifty in a mere 15 balls, equaling Marie Kelly's record for the fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket, which was set in 2022 for Warwickshire. Her remarkable innings showcased her power-hitting ability, as she struck six fours and four sixes. Ultimately, Harris concluded her innings with a score of 52 off just 17 balls, earning her the Player of the Match award and leading Otago to victory.

With 31 balls to spare, Otago comfortably completed the chase in 14.5 overs, winning by six wickets. Although Harris participated in one match during the WPL's inaugural season in 2022, she did not get the opportunity to bat.

In the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), Harris had a relatively subdued season with the Sydney Thunder, accumulating only 69 runs across eight innings, averaging 11.50 with a strike rate of 197.14.

Despite her lackluster performance in the WBBL, Harris must be delighted with her explosive start to the Super Smash. Earlier in the season, while playing for Warwickshire, she had flirted with fast-scoring records, including a remarkable 16-ball fifty against Durham in the Vitality Blast, prior to her historic innings against Canterbury.

