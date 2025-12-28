FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift, Lamichhane, Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate

Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man dies after waiting for 8 hours, says, ‘It is as good as…’

Union Minister Amit Shah’s FRESH attack on Rahul Gandhi over Congress’ struggle to win elections, says, ‘Where will votes come from…’

Brigitte Bardot, icon of French cinema and 1960s sex symbol, dies at age 91

Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin Australian batter's explosive 6,6,6,4 lights up BBL 2025

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana 28 runs away from achieving major milestone, set to become...

Eyewitness reveals chilling details of Dipu Das lynching, he says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'

Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world recor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Laura Harris scripted history with a breathtaking knock as the former Delhi Capitals Women star equalled a long-standing world record in women’s T20 cricket. Her explosive innings left fans stunned and firmly placed her among the elite power-hitters of the game.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australian cricketer Laura Harris delivered an astonishing performance in the Women's Super Smash 2025-26, achieving the joint-fastest half-century in women's T20 history during Otago's match against Canterbury on Sunday, December 28, at Molyneux Park in Alexandra. When Otago found themselves in a tough spot at 46 for 2 in the sixth over of a challenging run chase of 146, Harris, who had previously played for the Delhi Capitals in the first two seasons of the Women's Premier League (WPL), stepped up to the plate. She immediately launched a fierce attack on the Canterbury bowlers.

Harris reached her fifty in a mere 15 balls, equaling Marie Kelly's record for the fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket, which was set in 2022 for Warwickshire. Her remarkable innings showcased her power-hitting ability, as she struck six fours and four sixes. Ultimately, Harris concluded her innings with a score of 52 off just 17 balls, earning her the Player of the Match award and leading Otago to victory.

With 31 balls to spare, Otago comfortably completed the chase in 14.5 overs, winning by six wickets. Although Harris participated in one match during the WPL's inaugural season in 2022, she did not get the opportunity to bat.

In the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), Harris had a relatively subdued season with the Sydney Thunder, accumulating only 69 runs across eight innings, averaging 11.50 with a strike rate of 197.14.

Despite her lackluster performance in the WBBL, Harris must be delighted with her explosive start to the Super Smash. Earlier in the season, while playing for Warwickshire, she had flirted with fast-scoring records, including a remarkable 16-ball fifty against Durham in the Vitality Blast, prior to her historic innings against Canterbury.

Also read| Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin Australian batter's explosive 6,6,6,4 lights up BBL 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission
AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…
AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave
Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket
Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world recor
Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift, Lamichhane, Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate
Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift as ...
Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man dies after waiting for 8 hours, says, ‘It is as good as…’
Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement