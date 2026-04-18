'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

Former CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali has finally explained why he chose to step away from the IPL and play in the Pakistan Super League instead. The England star, who enjoyed a successful stint with Chennai Super Kings, revealed the key reasons behind his decision to prioritise the PSL.

When the IPL and PSL schedules overlap, overseas cricketers basically have to pick one league. Most players who don’t get a contract in India end up signing with Pakistan, but sometimes, a few actually choose the PSL even if they could have played in the IPL. That’s exactly what Moeen Ali did.

Moeen, who’s 38 now, turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders last year. He signed up for the PSL this season and skipped the IPL. People talked a lot about why he made that call, and now he’s finally explained it. For him, it was about limited chances and how long the IPL runs. That was enough to tip the scales.

"There are a few reasons. I'm 38 now, and I still want to play, do well, and extend my career as much as possible. Karachi was a big factor in my decision to come here. It's a shorter competition, which works better for my family and me," Moeen said on ARY Podcast.

Last season, KKR picked Moeen for Rs 2 crore. He only played six games and managed just five runs—not exactly a lot of time to show what he’s got. Now, he’s with Karachi Kings in the PSL, making Rs 2.14 crore a year. He wanted more opportunities, and the PSL gave him that. Simple as that.

"Last year in the IPL, I played only half the games and barely got to bat, just twice. At this stage, I want to be out there; I want to bat. I feel like I'm playing good cricket towards the back end of my career, and I just want to keep going," he added.

"You're never guaranteed a place anywhere, even here, but I just want to enjoy my cricket as much as I can. I've always wanted to experience the PSL, but unfortunately, it slightly clashes with the IPL," he said.

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