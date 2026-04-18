FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jana Nayagan online leak case: Tamil Nadu Police arrests three main accused including freelance editor, details inside

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer locks release date

'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

PM Modi set to adress nation tonight at 8:30 PM; focus likely on Women's reservation bill

Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi; Kangana Ranaut feels this actor was 'terrific' in Dhurandhar

How may woman voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote after Women's Reservation Bill fails? Will Congress suffer setback?

Centre increases DA: What does it mean for govt employees? Know its date of implementation, how much your salary may go up

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana out

Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world? Can companies legally restrict niqab, chuda, kalawa or tilak in 2026?

Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

How may woman voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote after Women's Reservation Bill fails? Will Congress suffer setback?

How may woman voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote after Women's Reservatio

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana out

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Mitchell Starc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

Former CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali has finally explained why he chose to step away from the IPL and play in the Pakistan Super League instead. The England star, who enjoyed a successful stint with Chennai Super Kings, revealed the key reasons behind his decision to prioritise the PSL.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 03:39 PM IST

'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When the IPL and PSL schedules overlap, overseas cricketers basically have to pick one league. Most players who don’t get a contract in India end up signing with Pakistan, but sometimes, a few actually choose the PSL even if they could have played in the IPL. That’s exactly what Moeen Ali did.

Moeen, who’s 38 now, turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders last year. He signed up for the PSL this season and skipped the IPL. People talked a lot about why he made that call, and now he’s finally explained it. For him, it was about limited chances and how long the IPL runs. That was enough to tip the scales.

"There are a few reasons. I'm 38 now, and I still want to play, do well, and extend my career as much as possible. Karachi was a big factor in my decision to come here. It's a shorter competition, which works better for my family and me," Moeen said on ARY Podcast.

Last season, KKR picked Moeen for Rs 2 crore. He only played six games and managed just five runs—not exactly a lot of time to show what he’s got. Now, he’s with Karachi Kings in the PSL, making Rs 2.14 crore a year. He wanted more opportunities, and the PSL gave him that. Simple as that.

"Last year in the IPL, I played only half the games and barely got to bat, just twice. At this stage, I want to be out there; I want to bat. I feel like I'm playing good cricket towards the back end of my career, and I just want to keep going," he added.

"You're never guaranteed a place anywhere, even here, but I just want to enjoy my cricket as much as I can. I've always wanted to experience the PSL, but unfortunately, it slightly clashes with the IPL," he said.

Also read| IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s SRH hopeful as Pat Cummins set for on-field return after positive scan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL
'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL
PM Modi set to adress nation tonight at 8:30 PM; focus likely on Women's reservation bill
PM Modi set to adress nation tonight at 8:30 PM
Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi; Kangana Ranaut feels this actor was 'terrific' in Dhurandhar
Not Ranveer, Arjun; Kangana Ranaut feels this actor was 'terrific' in Dhurandhar
How may woman voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote after Women's Reservation Bill fails? Will Congress suffer setback?
How may woman voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote after Women's Reservatio
Centre increases DA: What does it mean for govt employees? Know its date of implementation, how much your salary may go up
Centre increases DA: What does it mean for govt employees?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week
Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents
From TCS Nashik Scandal to Amravati Harassment Case: 5 high-profile cases
In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale
Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement