Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Last-minute showers lash Napier before 3rd T20I match between India-New Zealand, check latest weather update

With just couple of hours to go before the match, It has started to rain in Napier and it has got fans worried about the fate of the 3rd T20I match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Last-minute showers lash Napier before 3rd T20I match between India-New Zealand, check latest weather update
Napier Cricket Ground

After getting a 65-run victory in the second T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, India may look to give some players on the bench game time while aiming to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the third and final match of 20-over leg of the tour at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday.

READ: Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Pardeep Narwal becomes first player to cross 1500 raid points in PKL

For India, Suryakumar Yadav was the shining star yet again apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj being great with the ball. Promoted to number three, Suryakumar smashed 11 fours and seven sixes on a pitch where every other batter from the visitors` as well as hosts` struggled to get going. He was playing in his trademark style, bringing out the supple wrists as well as audacious stroke-play to hit an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls.

The rain has played more than Team India and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 series between the two sides. after the first match was washed out due to rain, the weather gods opened up in the second game in Mount Maunganui as well and as we write, it is currently raining in Napier.

READ: IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Napier? Check latest weather forecast

However, the weather forcast looks good for the match and  There is no chance of rain, at least for the time being, although there will be a fair amount of cloud cover.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Enthralled stargazers witness Chandra Grahan in Bengaluru, Gurugram, other Indian cities, see pics
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Skyroot photos: Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket successfully launched from Sriharikota
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: Discom company confiscates TVs, coolers and refrigerators over unpaid electricity bills in Ujjain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.