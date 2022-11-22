Last-minute showers lash Napier before 3rd T20I match between India-New Zealand, check latest weather update

Napier Cricket Ground

After getting a 65-run victory in the second T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, India may look to give some players on the bench game time while aiming to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the third and final match of 20-over leg of the tour at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav was the shining star yet again apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj being great with the ball. Promoted to number three, Suryakumar smashed 11 fours and seven sixes on a pitch where every other batter from the visitors` as well as hosts` struggled to get going. He was playing in his trademark style, bringing out the supple wrists as well as audacious stroke-play to hit an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls.

The rain has played more than Team India and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 series between the two sides. after the first match was washed out due to rain, the weather gods opened up in the second game in Mount Maunganui as well and as we write, it is currently raining in Napier.

However, the weather forcast looks good for the match and There is no chance of rain, at least for the time being, although there will be a fair amount of cloud cover.