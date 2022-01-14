'Last match of his career?' Twitterati bash Pujara for dropping Keegan Petersen's catch

Cheteshwar Pujara is clearly not having a great tour of South Africa. The veteran has come under the scanner time and again for his repeated low scores. Barring the second innings of the second Test, when Pujara scored a half-century, the 33-year-old has repeatedly failed to live up to his expectation.

Previously, Pujara had garnered a reputation as the new 'Wall of India' due to his similar temperament to that of current head coach Rahul Dravid, however his recent performances have not been up to the mark.

On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara was once again at the centre of attention as he missed a catch of South African batsman Keegan Petersen on 59 runs. Pujara was standing at first slip and had a brilliant chance of dismissing Petersen who was looking dangerous.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a great delivery which took a knick off Petersen's bat and flew towards Pujara, however, he somehow made a hash of it.

Meanwhile, Twitterati were not at all impressed by Cheteshwar Pujara who missed a great opportunity that could have marked India's comeback into the match. Defending a low total, chances like these are very crucial.

In the aftermath, While some users called for Pujara to be dropped from the team, some others stated that his career is all but finished. Others pointed out how Petersen took a stunning catch earlier in the game to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara, but he missed a sitter in return.

Meanwhile, shortly after this incident, Shardul Thakur dismissed Petersen on 82, however, South Africa are slowly edging towards the win. They need just 57 more runs to wrap up the series.