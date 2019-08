Lancashire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LAN vs WAR today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Check Dream11 Prediction / LAN Dream11 Team / Lancashire Dream11 Team / WAR Dream11 Team / Warwickshire​ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Team Warwickshire (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess (WK), Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Adam Hose, Chris Green, Liam Banks, Alex Thompson, Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel (C), Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

LAN vs WAR Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Lancashire vs Warwickshire match today, August 16.

News Wrap Get Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox