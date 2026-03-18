Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed auction row at The Hundred

Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi has reacted strongly to SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran following controversy around a Pakistan player auction at The Hundred. His remarks have added fuel to the debate, drawing attention across the cricketing world and social media platforms.

The acquisition of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed by the Sunrisers during The Hundred auction has ignited significant controversy. The cricketer was selected by the Sunrisers, owned by Kavya Maran, for a sum of 190,000 GBP (around Rs 2.34 crore) at the inaugural men's Hundred auction held in London on Sunday. The backlash has been substantial, leading to the temporary suspension of the Sunrisers Leeds' X account. Pakistani players have been excluded from the IPL, having only participated in its first edition back in 2008.

Following that, a terror attack in Mumbai prompted strict measures against the inclusion of Pakistani players in the IPL. Typically, Indian franchises with teams in international leagues tend to avoid selecting players from Pakistan. Nevertheless, the Sunrisers chose a different route.

In the days following the auction and the ensuing uproar, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi reached out to Sunrisers Leeds via a message on X. He stated: "Investing 2.34 crore on a Pakistani player when the fans are already on edge? I know a thing or two about managing optics and building empires. Call me." The caption of the post read: "Controversy over #players has hit @thehundred with the @sunrisersleeds." Kavya Maran is the owner of Sunrisers franchise which also has teams in the IPL and the SA20.

While no specific names were mentioned, the amount, the reference to a Pakistani player, and the timing of the message clearly suggest what Lalit Modi is hinting at. Modi, who is currently facing serious allegations in India, has been residing in the UK.

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 amid accusations of tax evasion, money laundering, and proxy ownership associated with the lucrative IPL. The Enforcement Directorate alleged that he manipulated the process of assigning IPL broadcast rights in 2009, reportedly in return for a kickback exceeding 125 crores.

Previously, in December 2025, Lalit Modi had issued an apology to the Indian government shortly after he referred to himself and Vijay Mallya as the two "biggest fugitives" in a viral video, which appeared to be a direct jab at India.

However, Modi did not clarify what he was apologizing for in his post on X. "I apologise if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, for whom I have the highest respect and regard. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again, my deepest apologies," he wrote.

Also read| IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain