Lalit Modi reveals shocking unseen video of Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth in IPL 2008

The infamous slapgate incident between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth is one of the most controversial moments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The incident took place after the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural season of IPL. However, the real unseen footage of the incident surfaced recently on social media as it was not live-streamed as the match coverage went to commercials, and when it came back live, Sreesanth was seen crying.

The shocking unseen clip was recently unveiled by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi on a podcast show hosted by former Australia skipper Michael Clarke.

''I'll tell you what happened. I will give you the video. I have kept it back. Bhajji is a very dear friend of mine. I love him. It happened on the field, and I was there. It was Bhajji, and it was Sreesanth. The game was over, and the cameras were shut off. Only one of my security cameras was on. As the team finished playing, the players were high-fiving and shaking hands with each other. When it came to Sreesanth and Bhajji. Harbhajan just said to him, ‘Come here', and gave him a backhander,'' Modi told Clarke on his show.

Harbhajan Singh wants to remove the incident from his life

When Harbhajan featured on R Ashwin's podcast recently, he talked about the incident and said that he wants to remove this chapter from his life. ''One thing I'd want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. I want to remove that incident from my career. That is the incident I would change from my list. What transpired was wrong, and I shouldn’t have done what I did. I apologised 200 times,'' he said.