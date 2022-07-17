'BCCI had Rs 40 cr in bank when I joined, Rs 47,680 cr when I was banned': Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi claims BCCI had Rs 40 cr in bank when he joined, Rs 47,680 cr when he was banned

Ever since Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen, he has become the talk of the town on the internet. The businessman has been trolled by netizens, and on Sunday, via an Instagram post, he hit back at his critics.

Modi also claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had Rs 40 crores in the bank when he joined, and by the time he was banned, they had Rs 47,680 crore.

He further added that he had never taken bribe from anyone, and nor any favour from the government. Modi asserted that he was born with 'Diamond Spoon'.

READ| Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look

Taking to Instagram on July 17, Lalit Modi shared 10 pictures along with his girlfriend Sushmita Sen, and many famous personalities including the likes of PM Narendra Modi, and Dalai Lama among others. He issued a 500-word statement, to hit back at his trolls.

"I was born with a "DIAMOND SPOON" I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. Least you forget I am the eldest grandson of #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take (sic)," wrote Lalit.

He further wrote, "when I joined BCCI it had 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday November 29, 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was banned - 47,680 crores."

READ| Comedian Tanmay Bhatt takes a sly dig at Lalit Modi's viral post with Sushmita Sen, check it out

The first chairman of IPL has been in the news ever since he shared pictures with Sushmita Sen on July 15, and later clarified that he didn't marry the former Miss Universe, instead, they are dating.

Since then, the renowned Bollywood actress has shared two posts on Instagram, refusing to clarify the situation from her side.

A day after Lalit Modi's bombshell, Sen shared a picture of herself with her daughters, claiming she was 'In a happy place'.