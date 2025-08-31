Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lalit Modi fires back at Sreesanth's wife over 'IPL slapgate' video controversy, says 'don't know why...'

Lalit Modi has reacted to Bhuvneshwari, wife of former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, after she criticized him and Australian star Michael Clarke for posting the infamous 'slapgate' clip from the 2008 IPL. The incident, where Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), is still one of the most talked-about controversies in the league's history.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Lalit Modi fires back at Sreesanth's wife over 'IPL slapgate' video controversy, says 'don't know why...'
    Lalit Modi has reacted to Bhuvneshwari, wife of former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, after she criticized him and Australian star Michael Clarke for posting the infamous 'slapgate' clip from the 2008 IPL. The incident, where Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), is still one of the most talked-about controversies in the league's history.

    However, Harbhajan Singh was also suspended for 11 matches due to the incident. However, eight years later, Modi shared the previously unseen video of the incident during a podcast with Clarke.

    Bhuvneshwari strongly criticized both Modi and Clarke in a series of Instagram stories, where she described their actions as disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.

    What did Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari say ?

    “Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman," She wrote on Instagram.

    How Lalit Modi responded to Sreesanth's wife's remark?

    Lalit Modi has responded to the criticism, defending his actions by saying that he was simply sharing the truth when questioned about the incident. Speaking to IANS, he said, "I don’t know why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded."

    Modi justified the timing of the revelation, explaining that the question arose naturally during the podcast and that he had not been asked about the incident before. His statement that "Sree was the victim" reflects the public sentiment, which has generally favored Sreesanth.

    Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwari insists that the incident should have remained private, highlighting the emotional impact it has on her family, particularly their children.

     

    "@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago. This doesn’t just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs," she wrote.

    In the years since the incident, both cricketers have reconciled and moved forward. Harbhajan has repeatedly expressed his remorse, admitting the incident should not have occurred. Sreesanth, while discussing the event, has often spoken respectfully of the off-spinner, emphasizing his continued admiration despite the controversy. The two have also collaborated in commentary, events, and advertisements.

     

     

