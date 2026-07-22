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Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 FEMA case as tribunal quashes ED penalty

Lalit Modi has been cleared in the IPL 2009 FEMA case after a tribunal quashed the Enforcement Directorate's penalty. He had faced allegations of violating foreign exchange rules by transferring funds to organise the IPL in South Africa after the tournament was shifted there.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 FEMA case as tribunal quashes ED penalty
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi (Courtesy: X)
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Lalit Modi, the former IPL Chairman, has finally caught a break after years of legal battles. The SAFEMA Appellate Tribunal wiped out the penalty the Enforcement Directorate slapped on him in a 15-year-old FEMA case, which revolved around moving the 2009 IPL season to South Africa. All this started because the tournament clashed with the Lok Sabha elections, and security was a big concern back then.

The Enforcement Directorate had accused the BCCI of transferring nearly $4.98 million (over Rs 243 crore) overseas to organize the IPL that year, arguing they did it without getting prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India. According to the ED, Modi was directly involved in those decisions and should take the fall. But the Tribunal’s 105-page order tells a different story. They went through the evidence and found nothing solid tying Modi to the actual transaction. 

The ruling stated outright that Modi wasn’t handling BCCI’s financial matters in this case and said it was unfair to pin the blame on him without clearer proof. With that, the fine against him didn’t stand up.

Back in 2011, the ED had sent show-cause notices to Modi and several former BCCI officials. Years later, in 2018, fines landed on their heads. Naturally, everyone took the matter to the SAFEMA Appellate Tribunal, challenging the penalties, and now, after a long wait, the decision finally went their way.

Responding to the judgment, Lalit Modi didn’t hold back. He insisted he had always acted in the best interests of Indian cricket and the IPL, never for personal gain. He called the verdict not just a personal win but a broader reminder that accusations need to be sorted out strictly by the book, with real evidence. For Modi, this isn’t just about clearing his name—it’s about how justice should work.

Also read| No badminton, no wrestling: Why CWG 2026 is a blow to India's medal hopes

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