Every cricket fan in India is undoubtedly familiar with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most celebrated teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After 17 long years marked by heartbreak and near misses, RCB finally claimed the coveted IPL trophy in 2025, a moment that resonated deeply with the passionate fanbase that has steadfastly supported the franchise throughout its journey. This victory was not just a triumph in sports; it was an emotional milestone for countless fans who have woven the team's narrative into the fabric of their lives.

While many fans are aware that RCB was acquired by Vijay Mallya, the reasons behind this significant investment remain less known. In a recent interview on Raj Shamani's podcast, Mallya candidly discussed his motivations for purchasing the team and shared insights into his decision to select a then 19-year-old Virat Kohli, who has remained fiercely loyal to the franchise.

After a nine-year hiatus from public discourse, Mallya addressed various aspects of his controversial career, including the pivotal decision to invest in an IPL team—a choice that was both costly and fraught with risk in 2008. He explained that, at the time, he was a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) representing the Karnataka Cricket Association. This position afforded him the opportunity to witness firsthand when Lalit Modi, the founder of the IPL, presented the groundbreaking concept to the BCCI. Reflecting on that moment, Mallya shared his thoughts and motivations, shedding light on the vision that ultimately led to the establishment of one of cricket's most iconic franchises.

"I was very impressed with the pitch that Lalit Modi made to the BCCI committee about this league. He called me one day and said ok, teams are going to be auctioned. Are you going to buy it? So, I bid from three franchises, and I lost Mumbai by a very small amount of money."

Mallya mentioned that even though he lost out on Mumbai, he still managed to become the highest bidder for three teams. Given the chance to choose one, it was a no-brainer for him to go with Bangalore. He pointed out that, contrary to what the media might suggest—that he bought the team out of a love for cricket or to show off his extravagant lifestyle—none of that was accurate. His real motivation for acquiring an IPL franchise was to promote his brands, Royal Challenge Whisky and Kingfisher. Initially, he had plans to buy two teams, one for each brand, but he was ultimately told to select just one. Reflecting on his bid, Vijay shared: "I think 112 USD is what I did (nearly 600-700 crore in 2008). In hindsight, if you look at it, then do the math, it was a top-class investment."

Vijay Mallya shares why he picked Virat Kohli for RCB

RCB has become inextricably linked with the illustrious career of Virat Kohli. He stands out as the only player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to remain with the same franchise since his debut. Over the course of nine years as captain, Kohli has established himself as the league's highest run-scorer, amassing over 8,000 runs, including 8 centuries and 63 half-centuries. Remarkably, when he was selected in the IPL in 2008, he had yet to achieve any of these remarkable milestones. Reflecting on his decision to choose a young Virat Kohli, Vijay shared:

"Shortly before the actual selection process, they were playing the U-19 World Cup, and I was very impressed with him. So, I picked him, and it's wonderful, 18 years later he is still there. He was a young kid at that time when I got him, but you know, full of energy, great talent, and you know, one of the greatest Indian cricketers ever."

