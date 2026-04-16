Lalit Modi blames PCB for India-Pak cricket freeze, calls it 'politicisation by Pakistan'

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has sparked fresh debate over the freeze in cricket ties between India and Pakistan, blaming the PCB for what he called the 'politicisation' of the sport. His explosive claim has reignited discussion around the long-standing Indo-Pak cricket standoff.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi stated that the likelihood of India and Pakistan engaging in any bilateral series in the foreseeable future is nonexistent due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries. In a recent interview, when asked if India and Pakistan could compete at a neutral venue, Lalit Modi firmly indicated that the 'politicisation' of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) renders this impossible. He elaborated that the PCB has been influenced by 'powers' outside the realm of cricket and expressed concern for the players given the heightened emotions surrounding these matches.

"I was the one that brought Pakistani players into the IPL and then I had to move them after the 26/11 massacre in Bombay. The problem is if the Pakistan Cricket Board was independent and ran independently, if it wasn't politically influenced, we would have some traction. But today the Pakistan Cricket Board is so politicised by the powers that be and they are pulling the levers and making it political. We have tension at that level, political level and that is not going away. It's only going to get worse. So I fear for the players," Lalit Modi said in a podcast with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"I fear that it may not be possible in the near future primarily because of the politicisation by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Pakistan and unfortunately that's the way it is," he added.

Lalit Modi also addressed the situation regarding Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup 2026, which stemmed from their refusal to travel to India over security fears. He unequivocally stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) should not have made such a choice.

"I don't see an immediate solution right now and and you saw Bangladesh trying to get into it. They shouldn't have," he said.

India and Pakistan have not conducted regular bilateral cricket series since the 2012-13 season. Following Pakistan's tour of India in January 2013, the bilateral matches were halted due to escalating political tensions and security concerns. Since that time, the two nations have restricted their encounters to multi-nation tournaments such as the ICC World Cup and the Asia Cup.

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