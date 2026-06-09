Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium pitch fails ICC standards in major setback for PCB

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London have come under ICC scrutiny after pitches used in recent international matches were rated 'unsatisfactory'. Know the whole story.

The pitch at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium has been rated 'unsatisfactory' by the ICC. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from X video)

In a major blow to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, the pitch used for the third One Day International (ODI) game between Pakistan and Australia has been rated 'unsatisfactory' along with one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. Apart from this venue, Lord's in London has also received the same rating from the International Cricket Council for the pitch used for the first England vs New Zealand Test match at the venue.

The first World Test Championship (WTC) match in the 2025-27 cycle between England and New Zealand concluded on the fourth day despite disruption due to heavy rain on Day 3, when both sides lost 16 and 17 wickets on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively. Due to this, the ICC have rated the pitch as 'unsatisfactory' and the venue also faced one demerit point.

Andy Pycroft explains concerns over England-New Zealand Test pitch

Match referee Andy Pycroft said, ''There was plenty of excessive seam movement throughout the Test, and the ball also kept extremely low on several occasions. The bounce was variable throughout as 16 wickets fell on the first day and 17 on the second. There was simply an over balance in favour of ball against bat caused by the pitch.''

Interestingly, only two half-centuries were scored in the match across the two innings.

Pakistan vs Australia ODI surface in Lahore also draws ICC criticism

On the other hand, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which hosted PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI on June 4, also got the same ratings. Match referee Graeme La Brooy said, ''The pitch was slow and low and made scoring runs very difficult. It did not suit a One Day International game as batters had to spend more time to settle in. It helped spin very early in the match and continued the same way throughout.''

For those unversed, Australia were bundled out for 157 in the 42nd over, which the hosts chased down with a loss of six wickets in 41.5 overs.