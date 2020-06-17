Ladakh face-off: Yuvraj Singh 'salutes' Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh paid his tribute towards all the brave souls of the Indian Army who lost their lives during the brutal face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The former allrounder took to social media to salute all the brave Indian soldiers and wrote: "I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley."

"All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength," Yuvraj tweeted.

I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. Also read They are showing inability, nothing much left for ICC: BCCI official on Australia hosting T20 World Cup My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and said: "Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time."

The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides.

In a statement Tuesday night, the army said that 17 more soldiers who "were were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured, ANI reported citing sources.