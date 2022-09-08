Search icon
Wasim Jaffer has THIS to say about Team India's performance after they were knocked out from Asia Cup 2022

India was relying on Afghanistan and Pakistan's result to make it to the final of the Asia Cup but were officially knocked out after yesterday's game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

Wasim Jaffer

Following Team India's defeat to Sri Lanka, Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and provided two ways in which the loss can be looked at. One way can be that there is no reason to panic as they were missing three key players and that the toss is a huge factor in Dubai.

However, the more concerning way of looking at things is that Team India often manages to win bilateral series despite players resting, but finds it difficult to replicate a similar level of performance at big multi-team events.

Jaffer thinks the team has not yet finalized the right combination for the Asia Cup, while also highlighting the injury concerns of Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. The 44-year-old also added that the key players have not stepped at the right time to contribute to the team.

“This team has quality, and it’s not the case of the absence of Bumrah and Harshal Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja getting injured. [it is] just that the team is not playing with the right combination, or the players have not performed in crucial situations.

“T20 World Cup squad will soon be announced, and with what combination you will play. Will you consider Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, and where does Dinesh Karthik stand?”, Wasim Jaffer added.

When you talk about experiments, yes, we wanted to try out certain things. If you look at the combination we have been playing before the start of the Asia Cup, it was with four seamers, two spinners and the second spinner was an all-rounder. "I always wanted to try and find answers as to what happens if you play with three seamers and two spinners, and the third spinner being an all-rounder. We are still looking for answers," Rohit explained after India lost agaist Sri Lanka. 

 

