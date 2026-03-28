'Laanat hai zindagi bhar': Yograj Singh targets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; sparks row with sexist remark on wives

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has sparked a major controversy after launching a scathing attack on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, using the phrase ‘Laanat hai zindagi bhar’. The remark escalated further after a sexist comment about players’ wives triggered massive outrage on social media.

Yograj Singh, the father of Yuvraj, has frequently found himself in hot water due to his candid comments, and he is once again in a precarious situation after making a notably sexist statement. The 68-year-old remarked that wives and children are the primary reasons cricketers choose to retire from the sport. He further stated that a player's age does not affect their quality, asserting that they can continue playing as long as they possess the passion and desire to do so. He emphasized that women and children should not interfere with a player's career.

“I have seen people in India going, 'we are getting old after turning 40'. Women go out of shape when they turn 30, saying our kids have grown up. What can we do? I started this regimen in my gym, where I am a director, and I consciously decided to bring the senior citizens into shape. How can one relate playing the game to the age?” Yograj told InsideSport.

"You know what happens: your ladies of the house, your wives, they start coaching you, telling you it’s time to retire, time to look after the family, the kids. So I believe women should not come in between the legendary prospect of an athlete, fakir aur player yeh dono ka koi dharam nahi hai, warg nahi hai (Noble men and players don't have any religion), they belong to God. As long as they live, they can do a lot of things," he added.

Yograj also criticized Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma regarding discussions of retirement, claiming they are too young to consider quitting. He insisted that even if players reach the age of fifty and are still performing well, they should not be let go.

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are young cricketers, and they want to quit. Laanat hai zindagi bhar. Make the world realise that you are the best, that you are indispensable. Even if you are fifty years old and still scoring a double hundred, no one will drop you,” said Yograj.

Recently, Yograj expressed that MS Dhoni should continue playing in the IPL for another decade. "He (Dhoni) is still active and should keep playing for the next 10 years. He has demonstrated his fitness through discipline and dedication. I still admire his forearm; he is an incredible man. Who are people to suggest he should retire? Absolutely not. When it comes to cricket, I have immense respect for him," Yograj concluded.

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