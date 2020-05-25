La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LSH vs FCS in Vincy Premier T10

Cricket
LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers in Vincy Premier T10 League match today, May 25.
Wicketkeeper – C Hackshaw
Batsmen – D Maloney, S Brown, G Pope, D Douglas
Allrounders – K Cottoy, K Lavia, S Williams
Bowlers – C Stowe, J Haywood, R Jordan
La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, C Hackshaw, Kimson Dalzell.
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small/Joey Welcome, Kevin Abraham, Ray Charles.
