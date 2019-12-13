La Liga ambassador Rohit Sharma names MS Dhoni as Team India's best football player

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was announced as the Spanish football league La Liga's first-ever India brand ambassador on Thursday (December 12).

Speaking at the announcement ceremony in Mumbai, the 32-year-old said that former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is the best footballer in the national cricket team.

Rohit then went on to add how the Indian squad also have their own Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Ishant Sharma, nicknamed as Zlatan due to his similar physic to the Swedish forward.

“There are lots of them actually, we have got Zlatan Ibrahimovic in our squad as well, that’s Ishant Sharma. MS Dhoni is the number one football player,” he said.

Sharma also said he is very much delighted to be part of La Liga and expressed his eagerness to interact with the football fans in Indian.

He said, “I am truly delighted to be associated with La Liga. It’s encouraging to see the Spanish giant have made inroads into the Indian football ecosystem through their grassroots programme."

"Personally, I see this as an interesting journey for me into the beautiful game with La Liga. I look forward eagerly to connecting with the football fans in India,” he added.