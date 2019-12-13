Trending#

Citizenship Amendement Bill

Delhi Fire

Unnao

Hyderabad

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


La Liga ambassador Rohit Sharma names MS Dhoni as Team India's best football player

Sharma also said he is very much delighted to be part of La Liga and expressed his eagerness to interact with the football fans in Indian.


Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 02:14 PM IST

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was announced as the Spanish football league La Liga's first-ever India brand ambassador on Thursday (December 12). 

Speaking at the announcement ceremony in Mumbai, the 32-year-old said that former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is the best footballer in the national cricket team.

Rohit then went on to add how the Indian squad also have their own Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Ishant Sharma, nicknamed as Zlatan due to his similar physic to the Swedish forward.

“There are lots of them actually, we have got Zlatan Ibrahimovic in our squad as well, that’s Ishant Sharma. MS Dhoni is the number one football player,” he said.

Sharma also said he is very much delighted to be part of La Liga and expressed his eagerness to interact with the football fans in Indian.

He said, “I am truly delighted to be associated with La Liga. It’s encouraging to see the Spanish giant have made inroads into the Indian football ecosystem through their grassroots programme."

"Personally, I see this as an interesting journey for me into the beautiful game with La Liga. I look forward eagerly to connecting with the football fans in India,” he added.

Related Photos

'Captain showed how to change gears': Twitter reacts to Team India's emphatic 67-run win over West Indies in third T20I