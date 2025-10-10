L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper, Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral

CRICKET
On Friday, the Indian skipper finally managed to win the toss in the red-ball format of the game. This toss win came after six straight losses.
Shubman Gill, who was given the responsibility to lead Team India in Tests, was awaiting his first toss win. This wait ended on Friday, when he came out for it in New Delhi in the 2nd Test game against the West Indies. After winning the toss for the first time, check out how head coach Gautam Gambhir and other team members reacted on the field. Bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel were laughing out loud, teasing their skipper. Gambhir also had a smile on his face as he greeted Gill after the toss presentation.
Coming back to the match, Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in New Delhi, and Team India are playing with the same squad that played in Ahmedabad. The previous game ended in just two and a half days, which India won by an innings and 140 runs.
After the second Test against the West Indies, Team India will travel to Australia for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, starting October 19.
India
Shubman Gill (C)
Ravindra Jadeja (VC)
Dhriv Jurel (WK)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul
Sai Sudharsan
Washington Sundar
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Kuldeep Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
West Indies
Roston Chase (C)
Shai Hope (WK)
John Campbell
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
Alick Athanaze
Tevin Imlach
Justin Greaves
Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican
Jayden Seales
Anderson Phillip