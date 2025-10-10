Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper, Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral

On Friday, the Indian skipper finally managed to win the toss in the red-ball format of the game. This toss win came after six straight losses.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

Shubman Gill, who was given the responsibility to lead Team India in Tests, was awaiting his first toss win. This wait ended on Friday, when he came out for it in New Delhi in the 2nd Test game against the West Indies.  After winning the toss for the first time, check out how head coach Gautam Gambhir and other team members reacted on the field. Bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel were laughing out loud, teasing their skipper. Gambhir also had a smile on his face as he greeted Gill after the toss presentation.

 

Coming back to the match, Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in New Delhi, and Team India are playing with the same squad that played in Ahmedabad. The previous game ended in just two and a half days, which India won by an innings and 140 runs.

 

After the second Test against the West Indies, Team India will travel to Australia for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, starting October 19.


 

 

 

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Playing XI

 

India

Shubman Gill (C)

Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Dhriv Jurel (WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Washington Sundar

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

 

West Indies

Roston Chase (C)

Shai Hope (WK)

John Campbell

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Alick Athanaze

Tevin Imlach

Justin Greaves

Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican

Jayden Seales

Anderson Phillip

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
