Virat Kohli stand over soft signal justified? Kyle Jamieson's 'catch' during NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI fuels controversy – Watch

"When it's a half-and-half effort and the fielder's in doubt, I don't think the umpire from square-leg would see that clearly and make it a conclusive call. So soft signal becomes much more important and it's a tricky one," Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said after Suryakumar Yadav's knock of 57 runs had come to an end due to a piece of inconclusive evidence to the third umpire.

"I don't know why there cannot be a... sort of... 'I don't know' call for the umpire as well. Why does it have to be a conclusive one? Because that overturns the whole decision completely, similar to the argument we have with the umpire's call as well," Kohli had stated after the catch was taken by Dawid Malan.

While this was just the first instance of the soft signal result not sitting down well with the cricketers and fans alike, a new controversy has come to light - this time during the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

In this incident, the decision went against bowler Kyle Jamieson who seemed to have taken a clean catch against batsman Tamim Iqbal. The Kiwi pacer seemed to have pulled off a brilliant catch on his own bowling as he dived down and took a low grab just inches off the surface of the pitch.

While the umpire Chris Brow, who was at the non-striker's end, gave the soft-signal out, the decision was referred to the third umpire for an in-depth look.

Third umpire Wayne KNights looked at the catch from multiple angles and stated that the leather of the ball touched the pitch after Jamieson fell on the ground. "I've got the ball on the ground and the player is not fully in control," third umpire Knights said in the discussion.

After making his decision and giving it as 'Not Out' on the screen, Jamieson looked visibly upset. The Kiwi teammates too were left stunned seeing the decision.

How is this NOT a catch #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/dO074dpRK2 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 23, 2021

As for the rulebook, the MCC law states: "The striker is out caught if a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no-ball, touches his/her bat without having previously been in contact with any fielder, and is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch, as described in 33.2 and 33.3 before it touches the ground."

Rule 33.3 states: "The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

As for the controversial dropped catch, the incident took place when Tamim was batting on 34. The opening batsman went on to score 78 runs off 108 balls before being run out by James Neesham.