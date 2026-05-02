Kyle Jamieson penalised for fiery send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; calls 15-year-old 'fearsome'

Kyle Jamieson has been penalised for giving a fiery send-off to 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL clash. The Delhi pacer later admitted the teenage prodigy had put bowlers under pressure and said he was ‘fearful’ of the youngster’s fearless approach at the crease.

IPL 2026 is serving up all kinds of drama and the showdown between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur was no exception. For Delhi, it was a night to remember. They chased down a mammoth target and kept their playoff dreams alive, but the headlines didn’t just stop at the cricket. Kyle Jamieson, Delhi’s fast bowler, found himself pulled up for his on-field aggression and picked up a penalty for crossing the line.

Delhi walked off the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a seven-wicket win, their playoff push still intact. Rajasthan had batted first, piling up 226 runs after captain Riyan Parag hammered a brilliant 90 off 50 balls. Donovan Ferreira finished things off in style for the Royals with a rapid, unbeaten 47.

But Delhi weren’t fazed. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka kicked off the chase with intent, locking in a 110-run opening stand. Rahul was fluent, racking up 75, and Nissanka supported with a punchy 62—Rajasthan’s bowlers never really got a breather.

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Alongside all this, things heated up between Kyle Jamieson and young Rajasthan batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After dismissing him in the second over, Jamieson got a little too close for comfort, showing more aggression than the officials liked. The IPL handed him a demerit point and a formal warning for behavior that “could provoke an aggressive reaction.” The Kiwi pacer took the penalty on the chin, admitting fault and accepting the referee’s decision.

In the post-match press conference, Jamieson tried to lighten things up about the incident: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. We’d done our homework, though, and it worked. Sooryavanshi is getting a lot of attention—teams are really focusing on those top-order batters.”

Back to the match — Rajasthan’s innings had its moments. Parag’s 90 led the way after they chose to bat first, Dhruv Jurel chipped in 42 to steady things, and Donovan Ferreira hammered 47 from just 14 balls at the death. For Delhi, Mitchell Starc marked his return with three wickets and kept things just about in check.

When it was Delhi’s turn to chase, they went hard from ball one. Rahul and Nissanka’s partnership set the tone. Once Rajasthan finally broke through, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma finished the job, adding a quickfire, unbeaten 49 to seal the win with five deliveries still in the bank. It was Delhi’s highest run chase in IPL history and the second-biggest successful chase ever against Rajasthan.

The Capitals are still in the race, and the drama isn’t letting up—on or off the field.

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