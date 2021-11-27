IND vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson gets Shubman Gill for 1, India lead by 63 runs at Stumps on Day 3

After New Zealand dominated Day 2 of the first Test in Kanpur, India had the last laugh on Day 3 as the bowlers derailed New Zealand's innings at Green Park. Coming in to bat again, Team India has a 63-run lead. At Stump's, the score read 14/1 in 5 overs with Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

The Men in Blue ended Day 3 after losing the wicket in Shubman Gill. The wicket of the batter brought up Kyle Jamieson's 50th Test wicket. He's the fastest New Zealand player to that mark.

Fewest Tests to 50 wickets for NZ:

9 Kyle Jamieson

12 Shane Bond

13 Chris Martin

Earlier, India spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin were the picks of bowlers for India as they in total picked up eight wickets. Axar Patel became one of the only three bowlers in Test history to have taken a 5-wicket haul in each of the first 4 Tests.

Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja returned with one apiece. For visitors, Tom Latham and Will Young top-scored with 95 and 89 runs respectively.

Resuming the third session at 249/6, the Kiwis were startled as Axar Patel dismissed Tom Blundell for just 13 runs in the 124th over and later Tim Southee in the 128th over.

Kyle Jamieson was looking like the last hope but was later sent back by Ashwin, after scoring 23 runs. William Somerville was the last batter to depart after getting by Ashwin in the 143rd over.

Earlier in the day, Ashwin dismissed Will Young while Umesh Yadav removed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson minutes before the lunch break as India ended the first session on high.

