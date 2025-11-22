'Kya ye wohi bowler hai?': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup six-hitting storm

Sahibzada Farhan sparked a wave of reactions after trolling Jasprit Bumrah in a viral video following his record-breaking sixes in the Asia Cup. The light-hearted dig quickly spread across social media, adding a playful twist to the India–Pakistan rivalry and Farhan’s explosive performance.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has once again stirred up social media after a video of him playfully mocking Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah went viral. Bumrah, who had a remarkable record of never conceding a six in T20 internationals, saw that streak come to an end during the Asia Cup 2025 when Farhan hit him for several sixes, becoming the first batter to achieve this feat.

The two teams faced off three times in the recent Asia Cup, including the group stage, Super 4, and the final, with Farhan displaying remarkable confidence in each encounter against Bumrah. The right-handed opener, who emerged as Pakistan’s top run-scorer in the tournament, appeared quite at ease when facing the Indian pacer.

Farhan accumulated 217 runs in the Asia Cup at a strike rate of 108.49, but his performance against India was particularly impressive. Against Bumrah specifically, he scored 51 runs off 34 balls at a strike rate of 150, hitting three sixes off him across the three matches—an unprecedented achievement in T20Is.

In a recent promotional video, Farhan humorously taunted Bumrah regarding the six-hitting record, stating, “Is this the same bowler who has never been hit for a six? I wondered how that was possible. Three innings, 150 runs alone. When we play, we don’t consider who is bowling in front of us.

Farhan also faced backlash recently due to another viral video. During the third T20I against South Africa in Lahore earlier this month, Pakistani fans were heard making inappropriate remarks about Bumrah. In the footage, Farhan seemed to smile and clap while listening to the chants, which angered many Indian fans online.

