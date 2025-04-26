IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma had a fun moment with the LSG pacer, playfully teasing him for showing up late to the practice session.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have gained momentum after a slow start to the IPL 2025, securing four consecutive wins. Currently, the team sits in fourth place in the points table with five wins in nine games, but a playoff spot is not yet guaranteed. The competition is fierce, and aside from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), every team is still in the hunt for qualification.

MI's upcoming match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium is crucial, as they aim to avenge their previous loss at the Ekana Stadium earlier in the season. Prior to the important game on April 27, Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment with LSG pacer Shardul Thakur.

Rohit jokingly teased Thakur for being late to the practice session, saying, "Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai, ghar ka team hai kya? (Hey, hero, you're coming now? Is this your home?)."

Rohit Sharma was absent from the previous match against LSG, but he has since bounced back with impressive performances, scoring back-to-back 70s against CSK and SRH. His recent form has been a stark contrast to his struggles earlier in the season, providing clear evidence of his return to top form. An in-form Rohit Sharma has proven to be a game-changer for the MI team, as demonstrated by their dominant victories over CSK and SRH, where they comfortably chased down their targets with plenty of overs to spare.

In other news, Shardul Thakur has made a significant impact since joining LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. Thakur has excelled for LSG, currently leading the franchise in wickets with an impressive tally of 12 wickets in nine games of IPL 2025.

