'Kya karte ho tum log photo lekar': Rohit Sharma asks paps, gets hilarious reply; watch viral video

Rohit Sharma's hilarious interaction with paparazzi goes viral

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as he left for Bangladesh to join up with the rest of his teammates in Dhaka. The 35-year-old was papped at the airport, and his interaction with the paparazzi has gone viral on social media.

India are set to take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, as well two-match Test series, which would be their final assignment of the year 2022.

After the Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others were rested, while some others were named for the New Zealand tour squad.

For the Bangladesh tour, the majority of the senior players are back, and ahead of the first ODI on December 4 at Dhaka, Indian players jetted off for Bangladesh on Thursday. While Virat Kohli shared a selfie with Umesh Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara from the flight, Rohit had an interaction with the paparazzi.

The paps wished Rohit good luck for the Bangladesh tour as he arrived at the airport, and as they clicked pictures of the Indian skipper, he asked them, "Kya karte ho tum log aisa photo lekar," to which the paps replied, "sir ye hamari duty hai."

He was seen amused at the reply, and later Rohit was seen entering the airport, as he left for Dhaka, and his interaction with the paps has gone viral.

For the first time since 2015, the Indian team will tour Bangladesh and they received a warm welcome in Dhaka. Many fans greeted the Indian players at the airport and the Indian players clicked pictures with some young fans that are also going viral.