Cricket

CRICKET

'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry

After India's second consecutive victory over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav stated that the contest between the two teams can no longer be called a "rivalry."

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 11:13 PM IST

'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry
    Pakistan's leading fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, avoided providing a straightforward answer to Suryakumar Yadav's opinion that matches between India and Pakistan should no longer be viewed as a rivalry because of India's prevailing strength. He emphasized that his team's priority is to secure victory in the Asia Cup.

    During the pre-match press conference before their crucial final Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Thursday, Afridi deflected questions regarding Suryakumar's statement.

    "That's his view, let him say. When we meet (in the likely Asia Cup final on Sunday), we will see kya hai, kya nahi. Tab dekh lenge. We are here to win the Asia Cup, and we will give our best effort for that," Afridi said.

    Suryakumar remarked that for a rivalry to be deemed authentic, the disparity in outcomes cannot be 12-3, which reflects the current India-Pakistan T20I head-to-head record. The two teams have faced off twice in the current tournament, with India securing decisive victories on both occasions.

    "Standards and rivalry are the same," he continued. "According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them," Suryakumar had said.

    However, the strain between the two parties is escalating after the Indian team declined to engage in customary handshakes before and after the matches as a gesture of support for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which involved terrorists supported by Pakistan.

    Regarding his personal performance with both bat and ball, as well as the underwhelming performance of the team's fast bowlers thus far, Afridi commented. "My job is to fulfil the role assigned to me, whether it is batting or bowling. Doesn't matter if I am injured or unwell. My job is to keep team morale high and perform well."

    "It's not that we are not winning, we have won, but we haven't won against bigger teams. I don't think our fast bowlers are struggling. The T20 format is such that batsmen find it easier to hit on good wickets. But we should have more variation in our bowling, and we are striving for that."

    Also read| IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma creates history, breaks Sanath Jayasuriya’s record to become first player ever to....

    Also read| IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma creates history, breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's record to become first player ever to....
