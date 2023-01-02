'Kya baat kar rahe ho': Ishan Kishan stunned as fan tells him about Rishabh Pant's accident, watch

Ishan Kishan shocked after knowing about Rishabh Pant accident

Rishabh Pant survived a miraculous close call recently as his car crashed near Mohammadpur Jat in the Manglaur area in the wee hours of Friday morning. Travelling to his home town of Roorkee from Delhi, Pant's Mercedes collided against a divider, following which it also caught fire.

While the wicketkeeper-batsman survived as he found his way out of the burning car, he sustained many serious injuries and could be out for a while.

In the meantime, Ishan Kishan who was playing for Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy was not aware of the shocking development and was informed by fans that Pant had endured a terrible car crash.

Jharkhand won the match by 9 wickets against Services and Kishan came to greet the fans when he was informed about the shocking development.

A fan informed Kishan about Pant's accident after which the former appeared shocked at first as he said, "kya" in disbelief. The youngster then replied, "Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar."

Clearly, it was a piece of news that he found hard to digest. The video of the incident was shared by a fan on social media.

Pant has sustained multiple injuries including a ligament rupture on his right knee, but he has thankfully escaped any serious blow to his head and other sensitive areas.