Kusal Mendis arrested by cops for running over and killing 64-year old man

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested in Horethuduwa on Sunday (July 5) for running over a pedestrian with his car, who eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The 25-year-old hit a 64-year-old man who was riding on a bicycle early in the morning in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.

Reportedly, the man was a local who died in the accident while he was being admitted to the hospital.

As per the police, Mendis is now set to be produced before a magistrate later today.

It is still not ascertained whether either of the two were under the influence of any alcohol or not.

Mendis has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs on the international stage and was part of the national team which had returned to training after the coronavirus lockdown protocols were lifted.