Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

As Team India gear up for the final showdown on Sunday against the Blackcaps for the T20 World Cup title, the Indian team management and the skipper are busy discussing the best Playing XI combination for the big game.

Team India are all set to face New Zealand on Sunday to defend their T20 World Cup title and lift the trophy for a record third time. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side reached the finals, defeating England in the semi-final game in Mumbai. However, it wasn't a dominating show from the Men in Blue as they managed to clinch the game by just 7 runs despite scoring over 250 runs in 20 overs. Except for Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, every other bowler leaked huge runs in the match, especially the spinners.

Now, ahead of the big game in Ahmedabad, the skipper and the team management are concerned about the bowling options and are giving thought to the best playing combination, due to which a few changes are expected for the finals.

In the previous game against England, Varun Chakaravarthy took one wicket but leaked 64 runs in his 4-over spell at an economy of 16 per over, sparking concerns among the team management, who might look to replace him with experienced Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Stats comparison in T20I

Kuldeep Yadav

Total Matches - 51

Wickets - 92

Economy - 6.87

Strike Rate - 11.60

5-wicket hauls - 2

Varun Chakaravarthy

Total Matches - 33

Wickets - 55

Economy - 6.96

Strike Rate - 12.82

5-wicket hauls - 2

Looking at these stats, both bowlers have more or less similar records and performances in the shortest format of the game. It is just a matter of one game when either can decimate the opponent's batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Team India are also struggling with Abhishek Sharma's poor performance in the tournament. However, other batters have compensated for his lack of runs in the tournament so far.