Kuldeep Yadav has time to correct things and come to World Cup stronger, says Virat Kohli

Seven of the 15 players will make their maiden World Cup appearance for India in a fortnight's time. Among them, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav and all-rounder Vijay Shankar had less-than-ordinary IPL.

However, captain Virat Kohli was happy that their bad days were done and dusted with in the IPL rather than happen during the quadrennial event.

Answering a question if the trio are in good head space despite a dismal IPL, Kohli said: "In hindsight if you look at it, someone like Kuldeep, who has had so much success, it is important to see a period where things don't go your way also. We are glad that it happened during the IPL rather than happening during the World Cup.

"So, he has time to reflect, time to correct things and come into the World Cup even stronger. We know the kind of skill set he possesses along with Chahal. They are really the two pillars of our bowling line up."

About Jadhav, who head coach Ravi Shastri said will travel with the team in the early hours of Wednesday and so is fully fit, the skipper said: "We understand the kind of pitches they (CSK) got playing at home. We were not too worried about looking at Kedar. He was looking in good space. Yes, he couldn't get runs. T20 is such a format when you don't get a few, you can go on like that for a few games.

"We are not worried about anyone's head space. Everyone was very confident, they were enjoying their cricket. That's about the only thing you require from them."

Kohli said that the key for the first-time World Cuppers is to be normal and handle pressure well.

"Playing their first World Cup, look, a team that does well in the World Cup is the one that can handle the pressure well. And secondly, try and be as normal as possible. Looking at the magnitude of those games, the team that stays more focused and more balanced, is the team that goes a long way in the tournament, so our focus is that."