'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement

A cryptic social media post by Virat Kohli’s brother has sparked fresh debate after Sanjay Manjrekar’s remarks on the star batter’s Test retirement. The “daal roti” comment has gone viral, with fans questioning if it was a direct dig at Manjrekar.

Vikas, the brother of Virat Kohli, is quite active on social media and does not shy away from expressing his frustration when critics target the star batter. He recently criticized Sanjay Manjrekar, who commented on Virat’s choice to retire from Test cricket, suggesting that the former captain opted to remain engaged in the simpler format rather than addressing his weaknesses in red-ball cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his disapproval of Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket. “Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Tests, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He has walked away from Tests and it is unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he did not quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests,” Manjrekar said in an Instagram video.

“But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Tests,” Manjrekar said.

Vikas made a sharp comment on threads, condemning those who exploit Virat’s name for their own publicity. He remarked that some people cannot manage their households without mentioning his brother’s name. Although it remains unconfirmed whether his remark was aimed at Manjrekar, fans have speculated that it might be.

“SEEMS LIKE LOGON KI DAAL ROTI NAHI CHALTI. BINA VIRAT KOHLI KA NAAM LIYE HUE (It seems people can’t run their houses without taking Virat Kohli’s name),” he wrote.

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas spitting facts pic.twitter.com/zdxuVb6IBG — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) January 7, 2026

This isn’t the first instance of Vikas responding to Manjrekar. When Sanjay criticized Virat’s strike rate during the IPL, Vikas had also taken him to task.

On another note, Virat has been in outstanding form lately. He played a pivotal role in India’s 2-1 home series victory over South Africa, scoring 135 and 102 in two consecutive matches, and finishing the series with 65 not out, totaling 302 runs.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, he scored 131 off 101 balls against Andhra and 77 off 61 balls against Gujarat.

Virat arrived in Vadodara prior to the opening ODI against New Zealand, where he was greeted by a throng of fans, highlighting his popularity among supporters.

