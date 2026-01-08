FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement

Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal

'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj

Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed

Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 152778384600 bond due to...

WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: When and where to watch MI-W vs RCB-W match live, weather and pitch report

Border 2 producer calls Varun Dhawan trolls 'anti nationals', defends actor against 'paid smear campaign': 'Hope audiences find and shame these...'

England crumbles off-field too! Harry Brook apologises, escapes sacking after ECB final warning in nightclub incident; fined Rs...

The Rise of Intelligent, Real-Time Enterprise Data Platforms and What It Means for Global Businesses

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement

Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on

Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal

Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead

'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj

'Forced me...': The allegations against shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement

A cryptic social media post by Virat Kohli’s brother has sparked fresh debate after Sanjay Manjrekar’s remarks on the star batter’s Test retirement. The “daal roti” comment has gone viral, with fans questioning if it was a direct dig at Manjrekar.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vikas, the brother of Virat Kohli, is quite active on social media and does not shy away from expressing his frustration when critics target the star batter. He recently criticized Sanjay Manjrekar, who commented on Virat’s choice to retire from Test cricket, suggesting that the former captain opted to remain engaged in the simpler format rather than addressing his weaknesses in red-ball cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his disapproval of Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket. “Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Tests, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He has walked away from Tests and it is unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he did not quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests,” Manjrekar said in an Instagram video.

“But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Tests,” Manjrekar said.

Vikas made a sharp comment on threads, condemning those who exploit Virat’s name for their own publicity. He remarked that some people cannot manage their households without mentioning his brother’s name. Although it remains unconfirmed whether his remark was aimed at Manjrekar, fans have speculated that it might be.

“SEEMS LIKE LOGON KI DAAL ROTI NAHI CHALTI. BINA VIRAT KOHLI KA NAAM LIYE HUE (It seems people can’t run their houses without taking Virat Kohli’s name),” he wrote.

This isn’t the first instance of Vikas responding to Manjrekar. When Sanjay criticized Virat’s strike rate during the IPL, Vikas had also taken him to task.

On another note, Virat has been in outstanding form lately. He played a pivotal role in India’s 2-1 home series victory over South Africa, scoring 135 and 102 in two consecutive matches, and finishing the series with 65 not out, totaling 302 runs.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, he scored 131 off 101 balls against Andhra and 77 off 61 balls against Gujarat.

Virat arrived in Vadodara prior to the opening ODI against New Zealand, where he was greeted by a throng of fans, highlighting his popularity among supporters.

Also read| England crumbles off-field too! Harry Brook apologises, escapes sacking after ECB final warning in nightclub incident; fined Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement
Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on
Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal
Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead
'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj
'Forced me...': The allegations against shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj
Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed
Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed
Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 152778384600 bond due to...
Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 1527783846
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement