KS Bharat announces retirement from international cricket; thanks Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in emotional message

KS Bharat has announced his retirement from professional cricket after representing India in seven Test matches. The wicketkeeper-batter expressed heartfelt gratitude to former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their support during his journey with Team India.

KS Bharat, India’s wicketkeeper-batter, hung up his international boots on Thursday, ending a chapter that included seven Tests for the national side. At 32, he broke the news on Instagram, opening up about his pride in wearing India colors and thanking everyone who had backed him along the way. Bharat built a name as a reliable presence behind the stumps and was part of the squad for the 2023 World Test Championship final. Still, even with those opportunities, he couldn’t fully lock down a long-term spot. His final Test came against England in Visakhapatnam in February 2024. After that, the team turned towards other wicketkeeping options.

Bharat’s keeping skills got a lot of credit from both teammates and analysts, but his batting numbers always felt just short of what the team needed. In seven Tests, he picked up 221 runs at an average of 20.09, never reaching a fifty. He wrapped up his international tenure with 18 catches and a single stumping, remembered as a steady gloveman.

Announcing his decision, Bharat wrote, “With a proud heart and sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international Cricket. To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength but the Honour to represent India in Tests worth every moment. In a family of four, we all lived the same dream over two decades, a big heart to my sister, mom and dad for creating an environment and support system they have been. I am a product of their love, discipline and hard work.”

Also read| When can fans watch Virat Kohli next after missing India-Afghanistan ODI series?

He’s still a legend on the domestic circuit, notching up 6,102 runs—including a triple century—in 116 first-class matches, with a best of 308. While he steps away from the international game, Bharat hasn’t said anything about quitting domestic cricket. He made sure to thank both the Andhra Cricket Association and the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association for standing by him from the start.

His message also reached out to the BCCI, coaches, managers, and groundsmen for their support: “Thank you, BCCI and all the coaches and managers who I came across in my career and who supported me unconditionally by creating a great environment to play and excel at the highest level. Thank you Andhra Cricket Association, VDCA and all office bearers for your support and encouragement from my childhood. I owe massive gratitude and respects to all the Groundsmen who have worked very, very hard to ensure the best pitches and ground conditions were given to me at all times. To all my teammates I extend a big thank you for all the moments and achievements together, which helped me in my career and without you all it was not quite possible for me to achieve my dream and play the sport all these years,” he said.

Bharat didn’t forget the key people in his story. He thanked Virat Kohli for giving him his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, called out Rohit Sharma for leading India when he made his Test debut, and made special mention of Rahul Dravid, who mentored him from India A right up to the national team.

“A big thank you to my IPL debut captain Virat Kohli for giving me an opportunity to show my skill and come into recognition. A big thank you to my Indian captain Rohit Sharma under whom I made my Test debut which is priceless and beyond words. To my Indian coach Rahul Dravid sir, his guidance from India A to Indian team is unforgettable. With your support I could become an Indian Test cricketer.”

Also read| Why Lalit Modi left cricket? IPL founder claims Dawood Ibrahim ordered three hits on him, son kidnapped in London