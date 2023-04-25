Search icon
Watch: Krunal Pandya unites with nephew Agastya at Ahmedabad airport, internet loves heartwarming moment

Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 28 in IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

Watch: Krunal Pandya unites with nephew Agastya at Ahmedabad airport, internet loves heartwarming moment
Watch: Krunal Pandya unites with nephew Agastya at Ahmedabad airport, internet loves heartwarming moment (Photo: Twitter/LSG)

Ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on April 28, all-rounder Krunal Pandya took off some time for his nephew Agastya. The LSG player met his brother Hardik Pandya's son at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, April 25.

In a heartwarming video, the duo can be seen uniting at the airport. A video from the moment has been shared by LSG on their Twitter handle. The video also features Krunal's 9-month-old son Kavir Krunal Pandya. Krunal then played with both Agastya and his son. Check out the video here:

Krunal is the elder of the two Pandya brothers. LSG will take on PBKS (Punjab Kings) on April 28 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

