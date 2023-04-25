Watch: Krunal Pandya unites with nephew Agastya at Ahmedabad airport, internet loves heartwarming moment (Photo: Twitter/LSG)

Ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on April 28, all-rounder Krunal Pandya took off some time for his nephew Agastya. The LSG player met his brother Hardik Pandya's son at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, April 25.

In a heartwarming video, the duo can be seen uniting at the airport. A video from the moment has been shared by LSG on their Twitter handle. The video also features Krunal's 9-month-old son Kavir Krunal Pandya. Krunal then played with both Agastya and his son. Check out the video here:

Krunal is the elder of the two Pandya brothers. LSG will take on PBKS (Punjab Kings) on April 28 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

