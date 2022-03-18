Krunal Pandya's wife shares emotional post for brothers ahead of IPL 2022, says 'pain to see both on opposite sides'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is weeks away and franchises are gearing up for the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament. While all 10 teams have made their team stronger by picking the best players at the mega-auction, many pairs, who had played many editions together would be separated.

Among them is the Pandya brothers. After being released by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the mega auction, younger brother Hardik Pandya was drafted in by the new franchise Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crores and was made the captain of the side. As for Krunal, he joined the other new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.25 crores.

It will be for the first time in IPL, that the two brothers will not be playing for the same franchise. The duo had played an important part in the Mumbai Indians setup for the last few years and have won a lot of games on their own.

Praising the brothers, Krunal's wife, Pankhuri Sharma, came up with an emotional message on Instagram for the brothers ahead of the upcoming season. Pankhuri in the post and video recalled the time she used to cheer for the Pandya brothers in the IPL and was a bit disappointed that the duo will not be plying their trades for the same franchise.

"To my best boys!! From the last 6 years I have cheered for both of u from the same stand but this time it’s going to be different. A bit of pain to see you both on opposite sides and a bit of excitement to watch u both grow in your own ways and terms. @hardikpandya93 Bubs I’ll be there cheering for you from the other side of the stand !! Now and always [love]," Pankhuri captioned the Instagram post.

Talking about the IPL, it will commence from March 26 and will go on until May 29 - around two whole months. With 70 league games scheduled, the tournament will be held in four venues in Maharashtra to reduce the risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus through travel.