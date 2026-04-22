Krunal Pandya opens up on relationship with brother Hardik amid rift rumours

Krunal Pandya has addressed rumours of a rift with brother Hardik Pandya, clarifying their relationship amid ongoing speculation during the IPL season. The all-rounder sets the record straight on viral claims surrounding the Pandya brothers.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been the center of speculation regarding his relationship with his brother, Hardik. Recently, during the match between RCB and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the Pandya brothers faced off on the field. As clips of Krunal bowling to Hardik surfaced online, fans tried to decipher the situation; however, Krunal brushed off inquiries about a supposed 'fight' with Hardik.

During an appearance on the RCB podcast with Danish Sait, Krunal was humorously asked about his rapport with the Mumbai Indians captain. The left-handed batsman confirmed that everything was fine.

Krunal chuckled when Danish inquired, "All good there, or any fighting?" The host then quipped, "Even Kane and Undertaker have their spats sometimes."

When asked again, "All good?" Krunal replied, "All good."





Krunal’s hairstyles, business ventures, on field tactics & antics, and some personal life secrets - Mr. Nags bowls bouncers to Krunal Pandya on this latest episode of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider.… pic.twitter.com/iI4U3KofMI April 22, 2026

In the video, Krunal also responded to claims that he sledged Mukul Choudhary, a young finisher for the Lucknow Super Giants. He explained that he was just joking with him, but his actions were taken the wrong way.

"People were saying 'sledging a youngster'. I bowled to him, on the first ball he hit a paddle. I didn't sledge him, just said, 'Mukul you are a young guy, you can hit sixes over long-on or long-off, hit me there.' He was laughing, it was just a joke. With my hairstyle, people think I am very serious and angry, but I am not," he said.

This season, Krunal has been a key player for RCB, showcasing the new skills he has incorporated into his bowling to enhance his effectiveness in T20 cricket. With his bouncers, the left-arm spinner, who also bats lower in the order, has caught many batters off guard.

Krunal aspires to leave a mark on the national selection committee and earn a call-up to the senior Indian team as RCB enjoys a strong start to the new season.

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