Krunal Pandya claims Virat Kohli is like ‘Rowdy Rathore’

Allrounder Krunal Pandya has compared his national team skipper, Virat Kohli, to a Bollywood character Rowdy Rathod.

During a rapid-fire question session on a TV show, where Krunal made a dashing entry by dancing on the tune of Housefull 4's viral track 'Bala', Krunal also claimed that he finds a lot of similarities between himself and actor Ajay Devgn which is also the reason why Ajay is his favorite movie-star.

The Mumbai cricketer also delivered his favorite dialogue from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2’ as well.

“Chulbul Pandey is Kedar Jadhav, Mogambo is Shikhar Dhawan, Rowdy Rathore is Virat Kohli and Jai Veeru are Krunal and Hardik,” Krunal was quoted by mid-day.

The 28-year-old lost his place in the national squad and is gearing up to make his comeback into the side for the T20I World Cup later this year but faces stiff competition from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who are also allrounders and do spin bowling.

Krunal's brother, Hardik, is also on a road to come back to full fitness after recovering from his surgery.

The upcoming 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will decide a lot of players' future in the Indian side for the World Cup.

Even former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will be looking to prove his fitness to the selection committee, who has not played for the Men In Blue ever since their World Cup 2019 exit in the semi-finals la