India vs England, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna make debut

Team India handed two debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna their caps for the series against England in Pune. The 1st ODI will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 23).

It was younger brother Hardik who gave the cap to Krunal. The all-rounder seemed to be emotional and pointed to cap to the sky, remembering his late father.

As for Prasidh, it was bowling coach Bharat Arun from whom he received his cap.

As for the clash, Virat Kohli lost the lost and the English side chose to bowl. Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are added to the squad.

As for India, Kohli said that KL Rahul will be batting at No 5 and also will be keeping. As for the top four, they are Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Hardik Pandya and Krunal at 6 and 7 while Shardul Thakur will come in at 8 followed by Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep later.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.