'The guy's got the real action': Kris Srikkanth wanted star pacer in India's WC squad ahead of Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel had missed the Asia Cup 2022 through injury

BCCI on Monday announced India's 15-man strong T20I World Cup squad with Rohit Sharma's men all set to begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. While Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have got a place in the main roster, Mohammed Shami has only been named in the standby players' list.

After India's exit at the Asia Cup 2022, many former cricketers including Ravi Shastri had called for Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the World Cup squad, given how the Indian bowlers struggled to pick up wickets in UAE.

Subsequently, Shami has been chosen in the stands players' list, alongside Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi.

However, former Indian skipper Kris Srikkanth revealed that if he was the head of the selection committee, he'd have chosen Shami ahead of Harshal.

Fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal were back as the national selection committee didn't spring any surprise in the India squad.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'FOLLOW THE BLUES' post the squad announcement, the ex-chairman of selection committee said, "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team.

"We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel."

Srikkanth, a dashing opener in his playing days, added, "Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt about it, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy.

"I mean they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team."

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

