FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally

Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'

Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana injures Nawazuddin Siddiqui, breaks his...; latter reveals 'he hit me and...'

Hyderabad top cop's BIG statement after bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool that killed 20, says 'Drunk drivers are terrorists..., annihilated entire...'

Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...

Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check rec

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'

K Srikkanth takes a surprising U-turn on Harshit Rana after previously calling him Gautam Gambhir’s “yes-man.” Following the young pacer’s brilliant performances, the former India opener praised Rana, saying he’s “happy” for his growth and maturity on the field.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth praised Harshit Rana for his outstanding display in the third ODI against Australia. After a lackluster showing in the initial two matches in Perth and Adelaide, Rana made a remarkable comeback, securing a four-wicket haul. Notably, Srikkanth was among the first to question Rana's inclusion in the Indian team, even suggesting that the fast bowler was selected due to his tendency to agree with Gautam Gambhir.

Srikkanth emphasized the noticeable enhancement in Rana's performance, stating that he appeared to be a confident bowler during the third ODI.

“Harshit Rana bowled superbly. Taking four wickets in an ODI is a big achievement. My favourite was the wicket of Owen. It was a superb delivery and Rohit took a great catch. He bowled a terrific line and length. Last match he got clobbered at the death but this game, he bowled very well even at the death. He didn’t bowl short today and didn’t try too many slower ones,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“So today Harshit Rana deserves all the praise. I am very happy for you. Yes, I criticized you a lot but at the end of the day, you’ve done very well. He has got his confidence back from the last match after scoring with the bat and from his first spell with the ball. The more he performs this way, his confidence will continue growing. Today he looked like a very confident bowler,” he added.

Ahead of the Sydney ODI, Rana faced a challenging series, taking just two wickets for 86 runs across the initial two matches. This performance led to scrutiny from selectors, with Srikkanth openly criticizing their decision to include the young player in the squad. In response to the backlash, head coach Gautam Gambhir urged critics to refrain from targeting young players for the sake of their YouTube content.

"Look, it’s a little shameful, and I’ll be honest with you. It’s unfair that you are not even sparing a 23-year-old kid to run your YouTube channels. It’s unfair because, after all, his father is not some ex-chairman, an ex-cricketer, or an NRI,” Gambhir told reporters. “Whatever cricket he has played, he has played on his own merit, and in the future too, he will play on his own merit.”

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here
World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi on list
Bihar elections 2025: Is it official? Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face? PM Modi says, 'This time...'
Bihar elections 2025: Is it official? Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face?
Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20
Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident killed 20
Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here
Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list
Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat
Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE