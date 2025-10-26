Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'

K Srikkanth takes a surprising U-turn on Harshit Rana after previously calling him Gautam Gambhir’s “yes-man.” Following the young pacer’s brilliant performances, the former India opener praised Rana, saying he’s “happy” for his growth and maturity on the field.

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth praised Harshit Rana for his outstanding display in the third ODI against Australia. After a lackluster showing in the initial two matches in Perth and Adelaide, Rana made a remarkable comeback, securing a four-wicket haul. Notably, Srikkanth was among the first to question Rana's inclusion in the Indian team, even suggesting that the fast bowler was selected due to his tendency to agree with Gautam Gambhir.

Srikkanth emphasized the noticeable enhancement in Rana's performance, stating that he appeared to be a confident bowler during the third ODI.

“Harshit Rana bowled superbly. Taking four wickets in an ODI is a big achievement. My favourite was the wicket of Owen. It was a superb delivery and Rohit took a great catch. He bowled a terrific line and length. Last match he got clobbered at the death but this game, he bowled very well even at the death. He didn’t bowl short today and didn’t try too many slower ones,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“So today Harshit Rana deserves all the praise. I am very happy for you. Yes, I criticized you a lot but at the end of the day, you’ve done very well. He has got his confidence back from the last match after scoring with the bat and from his first spell with the ball. The more he performs this way, his confidence will continue growing. Today he looked like a very confident bowler,” he added.

Ahead of the Sydney ODI, Rana faced a challenging series, taking just two wickets for 86 runs across the initial two matches. This performance led to scrutiny from selectors, with Srikkanth openly criticizing their decision to include the young player in the squad. In response to the backlash, head coach Gautam Gambhir urged critics to refrain from targeting young players for the sake of their YouTube content.

"Look, it’s a little shameful, and I’ll be honest with you. It’s unfair that you are not even sparing a 23-year-old kid to run your YouTube channels. It’s unfair because, after all, his father is not some ex-chairman, an ex-cricketer, or an NRI,” Gambhir told reporters. “Whatever cricket he has played, he has played on his own merit, and in the future too, he will play on his own merit.”

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket