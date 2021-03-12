West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Kraigg Brathwaite replaces Jason Holder as Windies Test captain

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) just announced that they have replaced Test captain Jason Holder with Kraigg Brathwaite. He became the 37th Test Captain of the Windies.

Taking to Twitter the Windies wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as the West Indies Test Captain. #MenInMaroon #WIvSL".

BREAKING NEWS: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as the West Indies Test Captain. #MenInMaroon #WIvSL Read Morehttps://t.co/72ktG3mNF7 pic.twitter.com/dmfGsXctre — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 12, 2021

Brathwaite had previously led the team in seven Tests whilst deputizing for Holder. This also included the recent two-nil Test Series win away in Bangladesh.

As for Holder, the current No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings, has captained the side in 37 Tests since taking over from Denesh Ramdin in 2015. He led the Men in Maroon to 11 wins, 5 draws and 21 defeats.

After being given the captaincy, Kraigg Brathwaite, said: "It is a huge honour to be given the Captaincy of the West Indies Test team. I feel extremely proud and humbled that the Board and Selectors have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team. The recent Test Series win in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I’m excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future."

As for their Test clash against Sri Lanka, the Windies squad will be announced tomorrow (Friday, March 12th) during the interval of the 2nd ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS).