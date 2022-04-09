Korea Open: PV Sindhu loses to world number four An Seyoung in the semi-finals

Headlines

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: Why cheetahs brought to India’s Kuno National Park are dying? Mystery of 9 deaths decoded

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Indian cricketers who own private jets

Indian superfoods you must include in your daily diet

Diabetes: Easy ways to control blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeSports

Sports

Korea Open: PV Sindhu loses to world number four An Seyoung in the semi-finals

Third-seeded Indian PV Sindhu tried everything during the Semi-Final against Korean An Seyoung but was not able to find a way past her in the match

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 09, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ace badminton player, PV Sindhu was not able to defeat her counterpart during the semi-final match of the Korea Open as she went on to lose 2 sets directly in the 48-minute long encounter by 14-21, 17-21. 

This was Sindhu's fourth consecutive loss against An Seyoung and with this loss PV Sindhu had to sign off the Korean Open super 500 badminton tournament. 

READ: RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

An Seyoung was at her best from the start of the 1st set as quickly she got the lead of 6-1 over PV Sindhu. The Indian Shuttler did manage to counterattack by some smashes and took the score to 4-7 but the Korean was at her best today and increased her lead further to 11-6 at the break time of the 1st set. Sindhu tried to keep up to the pace of An Seyoung but was not able to get a breakthrough and lost the 1st set by 14-21.

Sindhu was off to a good 3-0 start in the second set but An Seyoung soon surged ahead to 5-3. At one point of the 2nd set, the scores tied at 9-9 but the Korean was relentless in her retrievals and soon moved to a two-point advantage when Sindhu shot one to the net. Sindhu lost the second set by 17-21.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the highest paid bank employee who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE