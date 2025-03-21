Kolkata Weather, IPL 2025: Inclement weather has been forecasted for the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League, which will feature a face-off between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KKR vs RCB, Kolkata Weather Report: The start of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League could hit a snag if the weather in Kolkata turns out to be as predicted. The IPL 2025 is set to launch with a grand opening ceremony on Friday, March 22, followed by the first match featuring the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, going up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the famous Eden Gardens. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for certain parts of West Bengal from March 20 to March 22.

Weather forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has also warned that "thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty winds are very likely to occur in various districts of West Bengal during March 20-22, 2025."

“A trough runs from central Odisha to Vidarbha, and there is wind confluence over east and adjoining central India due to the above trough and anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels," read a statement from IMD.

“Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 20 and 21," it added.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

The Eden Gardens has been covered up on Thursday as a precaution against the possibility of rain before the opening ceremony for the T20 league. This exciting event, featuring performances by Shreyas Ghosal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani, is set to kick off at 6 PM IST on Saturday. Right after the ceremony, the season's first match will see KKR take on RCB at 7:30 PM IST.

With new captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the charge, KKR is ready to defend their title and hopes to keep the trophy in their hands. They clinched their third IPL title last year under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, but he has since moved on to the Punjab Kings. On the other side, RCB is once again aiming for their first title win, now with Rajat Patidar stepping in as the new captain.

Also read| 'Backed me in my bad times, even retained me': Mohammed Siraj opens up on emotional bond with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025