KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 15th match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The highly anticipated 15th IPL 2025 match, which will take place on April 3 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, will pit the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just one victory from their last three games, the Kolkata Knight Riders are now languishing at the bottom of the points standings. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, are in seventh place after winning only one of their first three tournament games.

In their last match, the Kolkata Knight Riders faced a tough 8-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians, even with Angkrish Raghuvanshi putting up a valiant 26 runs. On the other han, the Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a 7-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals, despite Aniket Sharma's remarkable performance, scoring 74 runs.

Both teams are hungry to rise in the league standings and grab a crucial win. Historically, the Kolkata Knight Riders have had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 19 out of the 29 encounters against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Live Streaming details

When will KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place on Thursday, April 3. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match be available?



The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The team that wins the toss in the KKR vs SRH match at IPL 2025 might choose to bowl first due to the dew factor in the second innings. Eden Gardens is a good batting wicket but also offers something for the bowlers. Teams batting first usually aim for a score of 190-200 as it is tough to defend on this ground. Batters can play fearlessly due to the bounce of the pitch and short boundaries may lead to a high-scoring game. Both fast bowlers and spinners can get assistance in the first six overs.

Weather report

It looks like rain won’t be a factor in the KKR vs SRH game. Expect the temperature to be around 37 degrees Celsius while the match is on.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

Also read| RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj shine as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 wickets