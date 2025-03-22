KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the season at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

As we prepare for a season launch that is expected to rekindle the intense rivalries that have made this competition so exciting over the years, the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is finally here.

The three-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL opener at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. This game is a repeat of an unforgettable encounter that was made famous by Brandon McCullum's incredible undefeated 158-run innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18, 2008.

Even though Kolkata holds three IPL titles (2012, 2014, and 2024), RCB is still eyeing to win the league's maiden title.

This season also see a significant change in leadership for both sides, as Rajat Patidar becomes the eighth captain in the history of the RCB and Ajinkya Rahane replaces Shreyas Iyer as captain of the defending champions.

Live Streaming Details

When will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, March 22. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match be available?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to favor the batters, making it likely to be a high-scoring match. Opting to bowl first would be the strategic choice in these conditions. Additionally, the possibility of rain could also impact the game.

Weather report

According to Accuweather.com, the forecast suggests that Saturday will start off cloudy with a few showers, but don’t worry—by the afternoon, we should see a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chance of rain is expected to drop to about 25 percent by the evening.

On another note, the India Meteorological Department is warning of thunderstorms and strong winds, reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph, in certain areas of Kolkata until March 22. This unusual weather is linked to an anti-cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

