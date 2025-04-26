KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings in the 44th match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. After suffering defeats in their last two matches, including a loss to PBKS earlier in the tournament, KKR is eager to secure a victory to keep their title defense hopes alive.

On the other hand, PBKS recently faced a setback at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but they remain in a favorable position in the league standings.

While KKR has historically had the upper hand against PBKS in the IPL, the recent encounters have favored the latter. PBKS notably chased down the highest-ever total in T20 history against KKR last year and successfully defended the lowest-ever total in IPL history in their most recent meeting in the current season.

Live Streaming details

When will KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, April 26. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs PBKSI PL 2025 match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?



The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during IPL 2025 have been good for batting with some support for both pacers and spinners. However, KKR has struggled with their batting and bowling, leading to difficulties in defending their title. Historically, teams batting second have had more success at this venue, with an average first innings total of 164.

Weather report

On Saturday evening in Kolkata, the temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius with high humidity at 86 percent. There is a 1 percent chance of rain, so a full game is expected.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

