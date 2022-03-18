IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer unveils their new jersey ahead of 15th edition

With teams gearing up for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their new jersey for the new season. The official announcement was made on Friday (March 18) through their social media handles.

The Managing Director of the franchise, Venky Mysore as well as new skipper Shreyas Iyer were present during the launch. The captain launched the jersey and wore it in the video released on Twitter.

The jersey retains its original colours of gold and purple, with the logo of the KKR franchise visible at the top left corner. However, there are some changes in the design.

Talking about Shreyas Iyer taking over as skipper of KKR, Managing Director of the franchise, Venky Mysore stated that the batter is someone who will lead by example.

"Cannot ask for more than that. What we know of Shreyas Iyer is that he is going to lead by example with his effort and everything else will follow. It is a game, whatever happens, will happen. But when that intent is there when that effort is there, that is what you can ask for," Mysore said in the video released by KKR on Twitter.

As far as their campaign is concerned, KKR will play their first match of the 2022 edition of the IPL against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.