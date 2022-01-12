IPL 2022 mega auction: THIS franchise interested to snap up Shreyas Iyer as a captain

The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the mega auction take place in February and now 10 franhises have a lot of players to choose from. While the two new teams are already trying to buy some players for themselves, one sought after player if Delhi Capitals (DC) Shreyas Iyer.

The Delhi franchise had appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain in the IPL 2021 season after Iyer had suffered an injury. The No. 4 batter had captained the Delhi-based franchise in the IPL 2020 season and has leadership experience under his kitty.

Ahead of the retention date, Iyer himself said he wants to be released as he wants to be a captain and the Delhi team granted his wish as they went on to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje.

However, it is now learnt that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are interested in roping in Shreyas Iyer as a captaincy option according to a report in the Times of India.

Signing Iyer will do a world of good for the two-time IPL champions as, under his captaincy, the DC had reached the final in IPL 2020 season before losing to Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he drew praises for his batting and even his captaincy.

The young lad had also finished the tournament as the fourth-leading run-scorer where he accumulated 519 runs at a batting average of 34.60.

Talking about KKR, they won two titles – both under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2012 and IPL 2014 season. KKR won their first title by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. Later on, they defeated Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) to win their second title.

They were en route to winning their third title under captain Eoin Morgan but lost to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 final.