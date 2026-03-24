FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance-Iran oil deal: Indian refiner buys 5 million barrels after US grants waiver

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Rinku Singh as new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026, call it 'God's plan'

Swiggy hikes platform fee again, how much extra you’ll pay now?

Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after Priyadarshan offered him Shyam's role in Hera Pheri: 'Let Suniel Shetty be the hero'

England’s Ben Duckett set to face multi-year IPL ban after choosing country over league

Exclusive: Saurabh Shukla admits he didn't had courage to approch Dimple Kapadia for Jab Khuli Kitaab: 'I was sure she will refuse'

After PSL exit, Australian pacer Spencer Johnson joins CSK as Nathan Ellis' replacement for IPL 2026

Donald Trump calls PM Modi, discusses US-Iran war

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance-Iran oil deal: Indian refiner buys 5 million barrels after US grants waiver

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance-Iran oil deal: Indian refiner buys 5 million barrels

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Rinku Singh as new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026, call it 'God's plan'

Kolkata Knight Riders announce Rinku Singh as new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026

Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after Priyadarshan offered him Shyam's role in Hera Pheri: 'Let Suniel Shetty be the hero'

Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after being offered Shyam's role in Hera Pheri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together

Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Rinku Singh as new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026, call it 'God's plan'

Ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2026, the Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Rinku Singh as Ajinkya Rahane's deputy in the squad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 09:42 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Rinku Singh as new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026, call it 'God's plan'
Rinku Singh has been appointed as KKR's new vice-captain
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially appointed star batter Rinku Singh as its new vice-captain for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rinku, who was barely seen playing in the recently concluded ICC T20I World Cup 2026, will serve as the deputy to skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the upcoming IPL season. Sharing the news with fans, KKR posted a picture of Rinku on its social media handles and wrote, ''God’s plan has a new chapter.''

Take a look

KKR head coach reveals real reason behind Rinku Singh's promotion

The decision to make Rinku Singh the vice-captain was announced on Tuesday at the 'Knight Unplugged' event at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR's head coach Abhishek Nayar spilled out the thinking behind adding big responsibility on Rinku's shoulder and said, ''I think it's quite befitting. My first memory of coming to Kolkata Knight Riders and being part of the support staff was working with Rinku Singh. To now take over as head coach and see his journey has been very special.''

''Over the years, we've seen Rinku evolve not just as a cricketer but also as a leader. In the past couple of seasons, his performances have spoken for themselves, but even off the field, without saying much, he's someone the team naturally looks up to. With his ability as a big power-hitter, we felt it was the right time for him to take on a little more responsibility. After becoming a World Cup champion, this feels like the perfect moment for him to step up, take on the role, and help lead the group,'' he added.

For those unversed, Rinku Singh first made headlines in 2023 when he scored 48 runs off just 21 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT), an innings wherein he scored five sixes in five balls when KKR needed 29 runs off the last over to win the game.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance-Iran oil deal: Indian refiner buys 5 million barrels after US grants waiver
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance-Iran oil deal: Indian refiner buys 5 million barrels
Swiggy hikes platform fee again, how much extra you’ll pay now?
Swiggy hikes platform fee again, how much extra you’ll pay now?
Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after Priyadarshan offered him Shyam's role in Hera Pheri: 'Let Suniel Shetty be the hero'
Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after being offered Shyam's role in Hera Pheri
England’s Ben Duckett set to face multi-year IPL ban after choosing country over league
England’s Ben Duckett set to face multi-year IPL ban after choosing country over
Exclusive: Saurabh Shukla admits he didn't had courage to approch Dimple Kapadia for Jab Khuli Kitaab: 'I was sure she will refuse'
Exclusive: Saurabh Shukla admits he didn't had courage to approch Dimple Kapadia
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement