Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Rinku Singh as new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026, call it 'God's plan'

Ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2026, the Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Rinku Singh as Ajinkya Rahane's deputy in the squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially appointed star batter Rinku Singh as its new vice-captain for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rinku, who was barely seen playing in the recently concluded ICC T20I World Cup 2026, will serve as the deputy to skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the upcoming IPL season. Sharing the news with fans, KKR posted a picture of Rinku on its social media handles and wrote, ''God’s plan has a new chapter.''

Take a look

KKR head coach reveals real reason behind Rinku Singh's promotion

The decision to make Rinku Singh the vice-captain was announced on Tuesday at the 'Knight Unplugged' event at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR's head coach Abhishek Nayar spilled out the thinking behind adding big responsibility on Rinku's shoulder and said, ''I think it's quite befitting. My first memory of coming to Kolkata Knight Riders and being part of the support staff was working with Rinku Singh. To now take over as head coach and see his journey has been very special.''

''Over the years, we've seen Rinku evolve not just as a cricketer but also as a leader. In the past couple of seasons, his performances have spoken for themselves, but even off the field, without saying much, he's someone the team naturally looks up to. With his ability as a big power-hitter, we felt it was the right time for him to take on a little more responsibility. After becoming a World Cup champion, this feels like the perfect moment for him to step up, take on the role, and help lead the group,'' he added.

For those unversed, Rinku Singh first made headlines in 2023 when he scored 48 runs off just 21 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT), an innings wherein he scored five sixes in five balls when KKR needed 29 runs off the last over to win the game.