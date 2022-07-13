Kolkata Knight Rider's wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson blessed with a baby boy, see pics

Sheldon Jackson

Veteran Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson has been blessed with a baby boy. The 35-year-old shared the good news by posting a picture of himself with his newborn child on social media.

Jackson made his debut in first-class in 2011 and since then has been one of the most prolific batters in the domestic circuit with 5947 runs at an impressive average of 50.39 along with 19 centuries in just 79 outings. The Saurashtra man had a brilliant output in this year’s Ranji Trophy as well, scoring 313 runs at an incredible average of 78.25 in just three matches.

Jackson represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. While he was impressive behind the stumps, he struggled to make an impact with the willow, scoring only 23 runs in five games at an average of 5.75 with a highest of eight.

Kolkata's chopping and changing haven’t helped his cause either, as he has had to play in several positions for the team, including opening the batting.

KKR also congratulated their wicketkeeper-batter on the birth of his child and wrote, “Congratulations @ShelJackson27 on welcoming a baby boy, Welcome to the club, little Knight.”

Welcome to the club, little Knight #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/1ISWhDloTh — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 12, 2022

Speaking of his T20 numbers, he has notched 1534 runs, including one hundred, at a strike rate of 120.21 in 70 matches. In his overall IPL career, he has played nine matches (all of them for KKR), scoring 61 runs with a highest score of 16.

Despite his impressive domestic numbers, the keeper-batter has never come close to national selection.